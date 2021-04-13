Fire damages Checkers restaurant, slows traffic on N.C. Hwy. 127

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at the Checkers restaurant on N.C. Hwy. 127.
The fire has slowed traffic in the area.
There were no deaths or injuries, Hickory Fire Marshal Stephen Craig said.
He added that the fast food restaurant suffered at least moderate damage with the fire starting in the fryer area.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com
