Fire claims home in Sherrills Ford
A home on Island Point Road in Sherrills Ford was destroyed by a fire Thursday night, Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said.

Lowrance said the fire was deemed accidental, and no one was home at the time. 

She said investigators were still looking into the exact cause of the fire.

Responding agencies included Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire and Rescue, Mooresville Fire Department, Bandys Fire Department and Shepherds Fire Department. 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

