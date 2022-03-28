 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire chars Hickory home, destroys roof; occupant of house escapes harm

Hdr-news-hickoryfire.JPG

A fire Sunday afternoon damaged a home on First Avenue SE in Hickory.

 Virginia Annable, Hickory Daily Record

A fire destroyed the roof and charred the inside of a house in Hickory Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after noon on Sunday, the Hickory Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 617 First Ave. SE, a release from the fire department said.

When firefighters got to the home, they reported fire and smoke coming from the roof of the single-story house. There was heavy smoke inside, the release said.

The firefighters checked to make sure all occupants were outside, then extinguished the fire. The fire was caused by an electric heater that was too close to flammable material, the release said.

One person lived in the house. The American Red Cross is assisting the resident, the release said.

The power to the house was cut off after the fire, Fire Education Coordinator Terri Byers said.

