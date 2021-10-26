 Skip to main content
Fire causes Leathercraft furniture in Conover to evacuate building; no injuries reported
Fire causes Leathercraft furniture in Conover to evacuate building; no injuries reported

  • Updated
leathercraft fire.jpg

A dustbin fire halted work at the Leathercraft furniture plant in Conover on Tuesday afternoon.

 Robert Reed, Hickory Daily Record

A dustbin fire at Leathercraft, a furniture maker in Conover, led to one of the buildings being evacuated Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was in the frame room, according to Conover Fire Marshal T.J. Patton.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Conover, Hickory and Long View responded to the blaze.

