Fire causes Leathercraft furniture in Conover to evacuate building; no injuries reported

A dustbin fire at Leathercraft, a furniture maker in Conover, led to one of the buildings being evacuated Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was in the frame room, according to Conover Fire Marshal T.J. Patton.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters from Conover, Hickory and Long View responded to the blaze.
Kristen Hart
