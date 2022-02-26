 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire burns vacant Hickory furniture plant; cause is under investigation
0 Comments
alert featured

Fire burns vacant Hickory furniture plant; cause is under investigation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vacant furniture plant fire

Catawba County fire investigators are looking into the cause of a devastating fire at a vacant furniture factory in Hickory. There were no casualties, Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said. 

 COURTESY OF JESS HUFFMAN AND WSOC-TV

The Catawba County Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that tore through a vacant furniture plant on 24th Street NE in Hickory overnight.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said there have been no injuries or deaths reported from the fire. The cause was not known as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Video taken at the time shows large flames flaring up in the building.

St. Stephens Volunteer Fire Department was the primary responding agency, and personnel from the Hickory, Mountain View, Oxford, Conover, Claremont and Catawba fire departments as well as Catawba County EMS also responded, Lowrance said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine - Melitopol: 'A complex, multi-pronged attack'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert