Fire burns vacant Hickory furniture plant; cause is under investigation

The Catawba County Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that tore through a vacant furniture plant on 24th Street NE in Hickory overnight.

Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said there have been no injuries or deaths reported from the fire. The cause was not known as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Video taken at the time shows large flames flaring up in the building.

St. Stephens Volunteer Fire Department was the primary responding agency, and personnel from the Hickory, Mountain View, Oxford, Conover, Claremont and Catawba fire departments as well as Catawba County EMS also responded, Lowrance said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

