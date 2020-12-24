 Skip to main content
Fire at house on Sain Road is under investigation
122520-hdr-news-sainroadfire-p1

Fire officials in Catawba County were investigating a fire at a house on Sain Road on Thursday. 

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Catawba County firefighters responded to an early morning residential fire on Sain Road south of Mountain View Thursday morning.

There was no indication of damage on the front side of the house. The side of the house was taped off by investigators. 

Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said the investigation is ongoing. 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

