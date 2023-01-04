Fire apparatus operator retires from Hickory department

Gragg's interest in firefighting began as a volunteer fire fighter with Hudson Fire Department, where he served for nine and a half years. Gragg is certified as a level III firefighter, Emergency Vehicle Driver, Rapid Intervention Team, and a Level II Fire Service Instructor through the North Carolina Fire & Rescue Commission. In April 1989 he was certified as an EMT and in January 1995, he completed his training as an EMT-D. Gragg also holds certification as a level I fire inspector and a Hazmat Technician, which he completed in April 1995. In 1998, he was trained as a Live Burn Instructor. In February 1999, he was promoted to Fire Apparatus Operator.