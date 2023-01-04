Fire apparatus operator retires from Hickory department

HICKORY — Fire Apparatus Operator Thomas Gragg has retired from the Hickory Fire Department.
Gragg's interest in firefighting began as a volunteer fire fighter with Hudson Fire Department, where he served for nine and a half years. Gragg is certified as a level III firefighter, Emergency Vehicle Driver, Rapid Intervention Team, and a Level II Fire Service Instructor through the North Carolina Fire & Rescue Commission. In April 1989 he was certified as an EMT and in January 1995, he completed his training as an EMT-D. Gragg also holds certification as a level I fire inspector and a Hazmat Technician, which he completed in April 1995. In 1998, he was trained as a Live Burn Instructor. In February 1999, he was promoted to Fire Apparatus Operator.
Throughout his years, Gragg has obtained several certifications including Technical Rescuer in the areas of Ropes, Confined Space, Machinery & Agriculture, Structural Collapse, Trench and Water rescue. With training as an Airport Rescue and Fire Fighter, Gragg also spent 10 years working at the Hickory Airport fire station.
He lives in Hudson with his wife Kim and they have two daughters, Macey and Maura. After retirement, Gragg plans to continue to work in the private fire control business.