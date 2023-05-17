HICKORY — So you believe there aren't any images of your ancestors? Or did a devastating fire or flood destroy your priceless photos? Or perhaps you know where they are, but a relative is not sharing.

There are still ways to find those hidden treasures and it may be easier than you think.

Discover the hints that are concealed in your old photos by learning about the history of photography. Attend “Finding Those Treasured Family Pictures… Outside Your Own Family” at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

The program will be held from 2-4 p.m. on June 1.

Hear from genealogist Rhonda Roedere and learn ways of looking outside of your own family network and how to discover the hidden clues in your old photographs.

Registration is not required for this event.

For more information, call 828-304-0500 or visit https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.