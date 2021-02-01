Find vaccine group, location online

New online tools allow North Carolina residents to figure out what COVID-19 vaccine group they are in and where to get the vaccine.
Residents wondering which vaccine group they will fall in can find out at findmygroup.nc.gov. A short quiz asks questions about age and occupation to place residents in one of five established groups for vaccine eligibility.
People who are health care workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities are part of the first group, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
People 65 and older fall into group two. The first two groups are now eligible to receive the vaccine.
Group three includes frontline essential workers like critical manufacturing employees, education workers, essential goods workers like grocery and pharmacy employees, food and agriculture workers like meat packaging workers and restaurant employees, public health workers, public safety employees and transportation workers.
Group four includes adults at high risk for exposure. Based on the quiz, employees in chemical, commercial facilities, communications, defense, energy, financial and public works industries are included in the fourth group.
The fifth group includes everyone left, according to NCDHHS.
People who use the online tool can sign up to be notified when the state decides their group is eligible for the vaccine.
Once eligible, people can find where to get their vaccine through another online tool at myspot.nc.gov. A map tool allows residents to find their closest vaccine provider and how to set an appointment. More providers are expected to start administering the vaccine as supply becomes more widely available.
Case Count
Catawba County reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health. The new cases put the county total at 15,619.
There was one new death reported Monday, bringing the county total to 244. There are 119 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
Statewide, North Carolina saw 3,776 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, putting the state total at 761,302 cases, according to NCDHHS.
There are 2,781 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 9,342 people have died.