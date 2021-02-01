 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Find vaccine group, location online
0 comments
alert top story

Find vaccine group, location online

{{featured_button_text}}

New online tools allow North Carolina residents to figure out what COVID-19 vaccine group they are in and where to get the vaccine.

Residents wondering which vaccine group they will fall in can find out at findmygroup.nc.gov. A short quiz asks questions about age and occupation to place residents in one of five established groups for vaccine eligibility.

People who are health care workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities are part of the first group, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

People 65 and older fall into group two. The first two groups are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

Group three includes frontline essential workers like critical manufacturing employees, education workers, essential goods workers like grocery and pharmacy employees, food and agriculture workers like meat packaging workers and restaurant employees, public health workers, public safety employees and transportation workers.

Group four includes adults at high risk for exposure. Based on the quiz, employees in chemical, commercial facilities, communications, defense, energy, financial and public works industries are included in the fourth group.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The fifth group includes everyone left, according to NCDHHS.

People who use the online tool can sign up to be notified when the state decides their group is eligible for the vaccine.

Once eligible, people can find where to get their vaccine through another online tool at myspot.nc.gov. A map tool allows residents to find their closest vaccine provider and how to set an appointment. More providers are expected to start administering the vaccine as supply becomes more widely available.

Case Count

Catawba County reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health. The new cases put the county total at 15,619.

There was one new death reported Monday, bringing the county total to 244. There are 119 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide, North Carolina saw 3,776 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, putting the state total at 761,302 cases, according to NCDHHS.

There are 2,781 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 9,342 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

133 new cases

15,619 total cases

119 hospitalized

244 deaths

13,882 recovered

11,985 vaccinated

Burke County

91 new cases

8,165 total cases

26 hospitalized

111 deaths

6,416 recovered

3,279 vaccinated

Caldwell County

8 new cases

7,971 total cases

33 hospitalized

115 deaths

4,448 recovered

8,196 vaccinated

Alexander County

11 new cases

3,514 total cases

13 hospitalized

65 deaths

1,945 recovered

2,456 vaccinated

North Carolina

3,776 new cases

761,302 total cases

2,781 hospitalized

9,342 deaths

683,697 recovered

787,867 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Saturday. Burke County data is as of Thursday.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health. Call 828-695-6650 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or visit www.CatawbaVaccine.org.

Appointments with Catawba Valley Health System are available at 828-326-3993.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert