NEWTON — The Guardian ad Litem Program recruits volunteers in the community to advocate for the best interest of children in the foster care system.

If you are looking for a way to make a difference, visit the program's website at www.volunteerforgal.org, its Facebook at NC Guardian ad Litem – Burke, Caldwell and Catawba Counties, or join it for an information session via Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 5:30 p.m.