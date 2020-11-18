 Skip to main content
Final casualty of Alexander flooding identified; 15 roads still closed in Alexander County
The N.C. Highway Patrol has identified the sixth victim of the flooding that ravaged Alexander County last week.

Hiddenite resident Daniel Keith Ballew, 64, died after his car ran off a washed out section of Hopewell Church Road, Highway Patrol Sgt. L.C. Crouse said Tuesday.

Crouse said Ballew died at the scene.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Eta dropped as much as 10 inches of rain on some sections of the county. The flooding from the rains destroyed bridges, washed out roads and ruined homes in the county.

The five other victims of the storm died at the Hiddenite Family Campground.

The other victims were Crystal Dawn LeVan Reed, 49; Tyrell Jordan “Ty” Reed, 18; Tina Ann Allen, 52; Ronald James Wintemute, 76; and 1-year-old Mason Lee Flowers.

Flooding from the heavy rains also displaced a number of campground residents.

Campground manager Beth Korte said 30 families lived at the camp.

As of Monday, about 15 of those families were staying at the Holiday Inn Express in Conover with assistance from the Red Cross. Others were staying with friends or family, Korte said.

Across Alexander County, portions of 15 roads were still closed as of Tuesday, including four roads where bridges had been damaged or washed out.

Alexander County Public Information Officer Gary Herman said it is not clear how long it will take these roads to get back open.

He noted that one of the closed roads — Liledoun Road — has not reopened from storm damage that occurred in June 2019.

In Catawba County, the only road still closed as of Tuesday was Snow Creek Road, Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said.

She said the county is hopeful the repairs by the N.C. Department of Transportation will be complete within the next few days.

Barricades were still in place early Tuesday afternoon but the work appeared to be complete or almost complete.

Roads Closed

Alexander County

Millersville Road at N.C. 16 (bridge out)

Cheatham Ford Road (7800 block, South Yadkin River bridge out)

Rocky Face Church Road near Pressley Court (bridge out)

Hopewell Church Road at Mill Creek (bridge out) 

Rocky Springs Road (2500 block) 

Old Wilkesboro Road near Jaycee Park Loop 

Macedonia Church Road at Glade Creek 

Sulphur Springs Road near Lackey Road

Ramie Mitchell Road at South Yadkin River 

Nester Road at Millersville Road 

Berea Church Quincy Road north and south of Sharpe Mill Road

Jud Smith Road near Marlowe Road 

Lackey Mountain Road (1000 block)

Smith Grove Church Road at Rocky Creek

Liledoun Road (part of road still shutdown from June 2019 storm)

Catawba County

Snow Creek Road (barricades up around bridge Tuesday afternoon; work appeared all or nearly complete)

