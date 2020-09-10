Film screening, barn quilt workshop, and more

HICKORY — Join Hickory Public Library for a virtual program with award-winning filmmaker David Weintraub on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
A documentary, “Come Hell or High Water, Remembering the Great Flood of 1916,” will be screened followed by a discussion with Weintraub and a question and answer period.
Learn about the worst natural disaster to hit the Southern Appalachian just over 100 years ago, and how our recent ancestors were able to overcome major calamities and get back on their feet without access to modern technology.
Weintraub has been an oral historian and filmmaker for over 20 years. His films have appeared on PBS stations around the country and at film festivals around the world.
This is a free event but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up through the Library Events calendar at www.hickorync.gov/library or by calling 828-304-0500. An email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting will be sent on the day of the event.
Barn quilt workshop at Hiddenite Arts Center
HIDDENITE — On Saturday, Sept. 19, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host a barn quilt workshop with instructor Carol Mitchell. The class will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center’s Educational Complex.
In this make and take class Mitchell will lead students in creating their own 2-by-2-foot painted barn quilt. Cost for this beginner’s level workshop, with all materials provided by the instructor, is $40 for Center members and $45 for the public. Advance payment is required.
Participants should bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries. To register, call the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center at 828-632-6966.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call the number above, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.
Euro classic car show rescheduled
HICKORY — In the effort to keep everyone healthy and safe, the eighth annual Autolawn Euro Classic Car Show has been rescheduled to May 15, 2021.
The Saturday after Labor Day won't be the same this year, but the Hickory Museum of Art is confident this decision is in the best interest of the participants, show visitors and staff.
Hickory Museum of Art is pleased to announce that Paramount Auto Group will continue in their role as Presenting Sponsor for the eighth year in a row.
