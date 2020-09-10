Film screening, barn quilt workshop, and more

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Join Hickory Public Library for a virtual program with award-winning filmmaker David Weintraub on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

A documentary, “Come Hell or High Water, Remembering the Great Flood of 1916,” will be screened followed by a discussion with Weintraub and a question and answer period.

Learn about the worst natural disaster to hit the Southern Appalachian just over 100 years ago, and how our recent ancestors were able to overcome major calamities and get back on their feet without access to modern technology.

Weintraub has been an oral historian and filmmaker for over 20 years. His films have appeared on PBS stations around the country and at film festivals around the world.

This is a free event but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up through the Library Events calendar at www.hickorync.gov/library or by calling 828-304-0500. An email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting will be sent on the day of the event.

