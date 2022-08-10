Film, festival and more this weekend

Family Film Fridays

This Friday catch a free screening of the film “Space Jam” at 8:30 p.m. on Union Square in downtown Hickory. Grab some food, spread out a blanket and have a picnic while watching.

The last film of the series will be the Disney animated film “Coco.” The showing will be on Aug. 26.

The Impact of Cultural Appropriation

Join Tiffany Christian for a presentation on the aspects and impacts of cultural appropriation on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. This program is presented in collaboration with the Hickory Community Theatre and is intended to explore modern issues associated with the historically-based musical “Memphis.” The musical is loosely based on the story of Dewey Phillips, a Memphis radio disc jockey. Phillips was the first to broadcast the young Elvis Presley's debut record, "That's All Right."

This presentation is free and open to the public. Registration is not required, however there is a limit of 45 people. Seating is on a first-come basis.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.

“Memphis” will be presented at Hickory Community Theatre’s Jeffers Theatre from Aug. 26 to Sept. 10. Tickets for this production are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Tickets can be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828-328-2283.

47th Waldensian Festival

On the second Saturday of each August, Waldenses around the world celebrate what is called the Glorious Return, commemorating the return of the Waldenses from exile in Switzerland to their native valleys in the Cottian Alps of Italy in 1689. The town of Valdese was founded by a group of 29 Waldensians in 1893.

The town celebrates with live music, specialty food, a footrace, a bocce tournament, entertainment, craft vendors and more.

The festival kicks off Friday at 5:30 p.m. with a classic and antique cars cruise-in on Main Street.

Saturday’s festivities will start at 8 a.m. with a bocce tournament, a ball game similar to lawn bowling, and the Great Waldensian Footrace. A free kids’ zone will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring several inflatables including an 80-foot waterslide.

The festival will have seven bands playing live at various times on Saturday, with The Catalinas performing beach music at 7 p.m.