Film being made in Hickory follows two bank robbers sought by the FBI

“Rubber Bullets,” a short film starring local talent Jermi Little, is being made in Hickory.

The movie also stars Chad Ayers and is directed by Michael Joiner, who traveled from Kansas City, Missouri to help head up the film.

Little said “Rubber Bullets” is about two bank robbers who are being investigated by the FBI.

Little is also executive producer and concept creator for the movie.

The film is primarily shot in Catawba and Iredell counties and features locations such as the State Bureau of Investigation office in Hickory, Little said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Joiner praised the film crew he is working with. “This is the most talented people I’ve ever worked with. I hope they’ll see it as some of the most talented people in this area on the rise making movies that look like Hollywood.”

Little said he doesn’t want to leave Hickory to make movies in more popular locations. “The stuff I experienced and grew up happened here,” he said. “This is where I want to do my movies.”

Little has worked on several film projects in Hickory, including “The Mutt” with Erik Estrada.