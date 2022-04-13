Filling 7,000 open jobs, housing needs top of mind at Catawba County meeting of leaders

The Chamber of Catawba County held a large in-person event for the first time in 777 days on Wednesday. The subject at hand: the future of Catawba County.

The Future of Catawba County Summit, held virtually for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, brought together about 200 business, government and community leaders at the Hickory Metro Convention Center.

During the four-hour meeting, leaders spoke on the most pressing issues facing Catawba County and the surrounding region: housing, education, tourism, transportation and the economy.

Lindsay Keisler, the president and CEO of the chamber, said the turnout conveyed the community’s interest.

“That shows we have engaged business and community leaders in Catawba County who are interested in the future of Catawba County and this region,” Keisler said

Data on demographic and business trends for the region laid the groundwork for discussions. Data showed Catawba County’s population grew only slightly from 2010 to 2020, Anthony Starr, president of the Western Piedmont Council of Government, said.

“The numbers we have would have been way stronger if the census would have occurred two years later, it’s right there on the (cusp), the timing of it was that it didn’t quite capture the growth that is coming,” Starr said.

Starr also shared housing demand, cost data and jobs data. Starr said there are about 7,000 open jobs in Catawba County. That’s approximately three jobs for every unemployed person.

“Baby boomers all across the county are retiring, and it presents a serious economic development challenge,” Starr said. “People are retiring faster than we can fill those jobs.”

There is hope, Starr said. Within the next 10 years Catawba County’s population of people 25 to 44 years old is projected to grow by about 11%, he said.

The need to grow the labor force and bring businesses and workers to the area was a topic throughout the meeting.

Lat Purser, CEO of Lat Purser & Associates Inc., a commercial real estate firm, spoke on the housing trends in the area. He said he expects the need for homes and the growth in the area will continue for decades, and Hickory isn’t unique.

“We’re all getting hit with growth and it’s going to continue for a decade or two more,” Purser said. “You can’t hide from it. It has to be smart growth.”

The meeting brought leaders together to look into the county’s future to see how that smart growth could look.

Lori Alala, chair of the chamber’s board, said it’s important for the area to keep growing.

“We want to be comfortable asking questions that we don’t know the answer to, while remaining focused on working together,” she said.

