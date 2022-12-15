Fifth rabies case confirmed in Caldwell County in 2022

A fifth case of rabies was confirmed on Thursday for Caldwell County in 2022, according to the Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement.

A skunk found on Campground Road near Dudley Shoals was confirmed to have rabies after it made contact with a dog, Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement said in a news release.

Three of the five rabies cases in the county involved animals found along Red Oak Road near Granite Falls, according to previous Hickory Daily Record articles.

The Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement said people can protect themselves and their pets from rabies by taking a few simple precautions. People should make sure all animal companions are up to date on their rabies vaccinations and should always wear their license tags. Animals should be supervised to prevent exposure, the county said.

The county advises people to wear gloves while handling an animal that was potentially exposed to rabies. The county said people should teach their children to stay away from wild animals, including bats or animals they don’t know.

A way to avoid attracting wildlife to a residence is by removing food sources, such as food scraps, and keeping dog and cat food put up at night, the county said.

If there are any questions concerning rabies or receiving a rabies vaccination, please contact the Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division at 829 Fairview Drive SW, in Lenoir, or call 828-757-8625. If there is an emergency situation outside of the normal working hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324.