Fiber optic internet provider to bring service to Hickory

A new internet service provider promising lightning-fast speeds will soon be moving into Hickory.

MetroNet is an Indiana-based internet, television and phone company that provides its service using fiber-optic technology.

Kathy Scheller, the company’s director of governmental relations, told members of the Hickory City Council Tuesday that MetroNet intends to invest $36 million in Hickory and other local areas.

She said the company will offer “blazing fast symmetrical internet” that will allow customers to upload as fast as they download. The company’s current upload-download speed is a gigabyte but she said the company will be able to adapt to higher speeds needed for evolving technology.

“It’s all about bandwidth and this is going to help students that are learning from home, parents that are working from home,” Scheller said. “This will truly be a game-changer for the residents of Hickory and businesses alike.”

She also touted the company’s customer service, saying the company does not have customers commit to long-term contracts. The company is also planning to locate a physical store in Hickory.