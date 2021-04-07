 Skip to main content
Fiber optic internet provider to bring service to Hickory
Fiber optic internet provider to bring service to Hickory

Kathy Scheller Metronet

Kathy Scheller of MetroNet describes the company's plan to offer internet services in Hickory at the Hickory City Council meeting on Tuesday. 

 KEVIN GRIFFIN, RECORD

A new internet service provider promising lightning-fast speeds will soon be moving into Hickory.

MetroNet is an Indiana-based internet, television and phone company that provides its service using fiber-optic technology.

Kathy Scheller, the company’s director of governmental relations, told members of the Hickory City Council Tuesday that MetroNet intends to invest $36 million in Hickory and other local areas.

She said the company will offer “blazing fast symmetrical internet” that will allow customers to upload as fast as they download. The company’s current upload-download speed is a gigabyte but she said the company will be able to adapt to higher speeds needed for evolving technology.

“It’s all about bandwidth and this is going to help students that are learning from home, parents that are working from home,” Scheller said. “This will truly be a game-changer for the residents of Hickory and businesses alike.”

She also touted the company’s customer service, saying the company does not have customers commit to long-term contracts. The company is also planning to locate a physical store in Hickory.

Scheller also said the company will send two notices to residents in neighborhoods within 30 days of starting installation of fiber optics and that they are committed to restoring the work sites as they go along.

The company is expecting to begin building its network this summer and have it finished in around two years, according to a release from the city.

Scheller said the company will be able to provide services before the entire network is completed.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

