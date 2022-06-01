FFA programs in Catawba County rebuilding after challenging 2 years during pandemic

Three high schools in Catawba County are working to rebuild their Future Farmers of America programs after losing two years of events and activities to the pandemic.

Bandys High School FFA Advisor Shannon Vanhoy reflected on their year of growth during the FFA’s end-of-year cookout. She said that it feels like they’re starting a new program because many of the 225 students who are currently in the program have never been to an Ag Day or any of the FFA team’s competitions before this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program was able to host the annual Ag Day in April after two years of cancellations due to the pandemic. Ag Day is important to the Bandys community because it gives about 1,200 students from Bandys and surrounding schools a chance to meet and learn about plants and farm animals that are locally raised. That includes animals raised on the school’s campus.

St. Stephens High School’s FFA program increased its membership this year from 65 to 107 students. The school used fundraising and donations to become an affiliate program, which makes every agriculture student an FFA member.

“This was a great opportunity because previously students had to pay a fee to join FFA and now every student who is in an agriculture class can enjoy the benefits of being in our organization,” St. Stephens FFA Advisor Alice Hartley said.

Hartley says the program hopes to have a chicken show team eventually to show their silkies, a breed with hair-like feathers. The program was previously awarded with a North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund grant to have a poultry team and breeding program.

Bunker Hill High School was building a strong FFA program prior to the pandemic, but COVID-19 protocol caused the FFA to hold only virtual events, which Advisor Shaun Davis said most of the students were not interested in.

“We and our students lost our steam. Currently, we are now in the rebuilding process,” Davis said. He said that one exception has been the program’s hunter safety team.

Bunker Hill and Bandys high schools’ hunter safety teams placed high in the district competition this year and advanced to the state competition.

Bunker Hill placed third in the district competition, which was their best finish in at least a decade. The school also had a student qualify individually for the state competition.

Bandys High School’s gold team took first in district along with Mill Creek Middle School’s two junior teams placing first and second. The teams advanced to the state competition and Bandys gold team placed 17th overall. Mill Creek’s gold team placed 12th and the green team placed 26th.

At Bandys High School, members of the FFA program make up one-fourth of the student body. To be a member of the program, students are required to take the school’s agriculture classes.

The school’s FFA program offers students the ability to participate in the livestock show team, where students get to show beef heifers that are on loan to the program from area producers, Bandys FFA Advisor Laura Parker said. Students can also compete in hunter safety, food science, job interview, milk quality, agronomy and meat evaluation. Some years the teams change based on student interest, Vanhoy said.

The program also hosts three greenhouse plant sales every year that offer different plants depending on the season. Horticulture students work hard to make sure the greenhouse is filled with plants for the community to buy in support of the school’s FFA program.

Bandys High School FFA 2021-22 officers Jason Dagenhart, who was on the hunter safety team, and Colby Black, who was on the livestock show team and the hunter safety team, said the program has given them the ability to build friendships and go on many fun trips.

