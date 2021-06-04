Fewer than 4 out of 10 vaccinated: Alexander, Caldwell and Burke in bottom third of NC when it comes to delivering doses

Alexander County ranks 84th out of 100 counties in North Carolina for the percent of residents who have a bachelor’s degree or beyond. The county ranks 83rd in vaccination rates.
Education, income and political leanings correlate to COVID-19 vaccination rates statewide. The trends show lower levels of secondary education and lower median incomes in areas with lower vaccination rates, according to data analysis.
Locally, among Alexander, Catawba, Burke and Caldwell counties, the correlation is apparent.
Alexander County has the lowest vaccination rate among the four counties at 32% of population vaccinated and the lowest secondary education levels. Caldwell County has 35% vaccinated, ranking 70th in vaccination, and ranks 72nd in education. Burke County, with 35% vaccinated, ranks 69th in vaccination and 67th in secondary education levels. Catawba County, with a 39% vaccination rate, ranks 37th in vaccination and 36th in the state for education.
There are also connections with political leanings, showing counties that voted a majority Republican in the 2020 presidential election tend to have lower rates of vaccination. More rural counties also are showing lower vaccination rates.
Alexander County voted in the largest majority for former President Donald Trump in November among the four counties, followed by Caldwell, then Burke, then Catawba. Alexander County also is the most rural county of the four, with the lowest population density. Catawba County has the highest density.
The Alexander County Health Department has tried to address the hurdles presented by those markers, Consolidated Health Director Leeanne Whisnant said.
“We have looked at it and talked about it and taken action,” she said.
The health department held late-evening vaccinations to reach those unable to leave work during the day, she said. It enlisted Greenway Transportation to provide rides for anyone who couldn’t get to the vaccination site. It went to homebound clients to get the vaccine to them, she said.
The health department also did special clinics for teachers and worked with the county’s pharmacies to vaccinate jail inmates.
“We feel like we’ve eliminated a lot of the barriers,” Whisnant said.
Vaccination has slowed significantly in Alexander County and across the state, she said. At this point, she believes everyone who wanted the vaccine has it.
People who wanted to wait to see how the vaccine affected others are starting to trickle in, as well as young people who didn’t feel the urgency to get vaccinated, she said.
The health department will continue to put out information on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine to sway people who might be on the fence, Whisnant said.
She said she remains confident the county will reach the goal of 70% of the population at least partially vaccinated. She hopes to reach that by the end of the summer.
Catawba County Public Health would not speculate if Catawba County, the county with the most vaccinated people, will reach 70% vaccination, said Emily Killian, Catawba County Public Health community engagement specialist.
Herd immunity is considered to be 70 to 90% of a population protected. Killian would not say if the county has a goal for vaccination rates in Catawba County.
Catawba County’s health department has used racial demographic information to target minority communities in the vaccination effort and raise rates of vaccination among those populations. Part of the effort included enlisting an outside provider to hold vaccination events in minority communities.
Public health would not say if it is using information on the connection between income, education and political leanings to raise vaccination rates, Killian said. The county is limited in the information it has on the subject, because the census tract data is based on the 2010 census, Killian said.
In Alexander County, Whisnant hopes eliminating barriers to getting the vaccine will help them reach the 70% vaccination goal by the end of summer.
“I’m hoping before fall and winter,” Whisnant said. “I’m praying we don't have a resurgence but if we do, that’s when it would be.”