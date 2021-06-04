Fewer than 4 out of 10 vaccinated: Alexander, Caldwell and Burke in bottom third of NC when it comes to delivering doses

The Alexander County Health Department has tried to address the hurdles presented by those markers, Consolidated Health Director Leeanne Whisnant said.

“We have looked at it and talked about it and taken action,” she said.

The health department held late-evening vaccinations to reach those unable to leave work during the day, she said. It enlisted Greenway Transportation to provide rides for anyone who couldn’t get to the vaccination site. It went to homebound clients to get the vaccine to them, she said.

The health department also did special clinics for teachers and worked with the county’s pharmacies to vaccinate jail inmates.

“We feel like we’ve eliminated a lot of the barriers,” Whisnant said.

Vaccination has slowed significantly in Alexander County and across the state, she said. At this point, she believes everyone who wanted the vaccine has it.

People who wanted to wait to see how the vaccine affected others are starting to trickle in, as well as young people who didn’t feel the urgency to get vaccinated, she said.