Festivals, music, jokes and more

World-renowned musicians to perform at Lenoir-Rhyne

Guitarist Vicki Genfan and percussionist Manolo Badrena will perform at Lenoir-Rhyne University on Friday.

The event, hosted by Lenoir-Rhyne’s Office of Multicultural Affairs, Catawba Valley Community College and Catawba Farms, encourages attendees to engage in discussion with two influential, diverse artists and enjoy a brief musical performance. “From an Artist Perspective: Multicultural Artist Panel” will take place in Belk Centrum at 7 p.m.

Genfan has a unique guitar playing style, utilizing more than 30 alternate tunings and applying a percussive technique that she calls slap-tap. Genfan has a distinctive style that pushes the boundaries of the singer/songwriter genre into new territories.

Badrena is a prominent percussionist and songwriter from San Juan, Puerto Rico. In the ’70s, Badrena not only worked for several years with Weather Report, but also toured with the Rolling Stones as a second percussionist. Over the years, he has played with Herb Alpert, George Duke, Gino Vannelli, Joni Mitchel, Ahmad Jamal, Michael Franks, Spyro Gyra and many more.

RockyFest returns after two-year hiatus

RockyFest is back in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The family-friendly festival will be held Saturday at Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area in Alexander County.

The free event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., features live music, food, arts and crafts vendors, rock climbing sessions, children’s activities and more. This year’s event is extra special as Alexander County celebrates the 10th anniversary of Rocky Face Park.

Live music includes Southbound 77 at 10 a.m., The Burnett Sisters Duo at 11 a.m., Karlie Keepfer & Smokey Holler at noon, Gap Civil at 1 p.m., Whitetop Mountain Band at 2 p.m. and Kelley and The Cowboys at 3 p.m. These bands are sure to delight the crowd with a mix of old-time, bluegrass and country music.

Attendees can also join the fun by bringing their own instrument to play in the picking tent. Two free rock climbing and rappelling sessions will be offered throughout the day with 75 openings available. Registration must be completed online on a first-come, first-served basis. To register, visit rockyfacepark.com.

The main food vendors include Teens & Deens Country Kitchen, Village Inn Pizza, the Vashti Ice Cream Man and the Doughnut Shack.

Celtic trio to perform in Happy Valley

The Celtic trio Soula will perform at the Chapel of Rest in Happy Valley at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the concert is $15, and includes a reception with the musicians to follow the concert.

Soula formed in Hickory in 2020 as an outlet for three local musicians during the COVID-19 pandemic. With great respect for the traditional Celtic repertoire, Soula brings special attention to the brilliance of contemporary composers. The band’s style is loosely described as new traditional. The band is made up of Mike Willis on harp, flutist Suzanne Williams, and Liam Bailey on fiddle, banjo and vocals.

The Chapel of Rest is nine miles north of Lenoir on Highway 268, adjacent to the campus of the historic Patterson School.

Spring Fling Yard Sale

The Newton Parks and Recreation Department’s Spring Fling Yard Sale will be Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The communitywide sale, which usually includes about 75 sellers, will be held at Southside Park, 1775 Southwest Blvd., in Newton.

A night of stand-up comedy

The Backpack Program of The Corner Table is hosting its fourth annual Stand-up to Hunger fundraiser on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Novel Taproom in Newton.

In partnership with Comedy Zone, the event will feature rising comedian Shaun Jones who has filmed on B.E.T’s “ComicView,” Starz “1st Amendment Stand Up” and Robert Townsend’s “Partners in Crime: The Next Generation.” Jones has also starred in the 2003 motion picture “Shade” as the crooked poker player, Mr. Ose, starring Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show will start promptly at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at The Corner Table’s website or by calling 828-464-0355. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly and seating is limited.

This show is for ages 21 and older, and the content shared is at the discretion of the comedian. All attendees will have the opportunity to meet and greet with Jones and enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres prior to the show.

Proceeds from this event will directly benefit the mission of the Backpack Program. All funds received will be used to continue eliminating hunger as a barrier to a good education for local school children by providing bags of food each weekend of the school year.