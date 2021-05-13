Festival to show 11 short films on Saturday in Morganton; second event is June 5 in Hickory

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We received films from all over the U.S. and Canada, with a majority of films being from filmmakers in North Carolina,” Whitis-Church explained. “Some of the N.C. filmmakers are from Morganton, Hickory, Charlotte, Asheville, Boone, Raleigh, Greensboro and surrounding areas.”

The talent levels range from students and hobbyists to seasoned filmmakers. Two events will host all official selection films with an awards ceremony after the second screening event.

The first event will be at the Silver Fork Winery Pavilion in Morganton on May 15 from 2-6 p.m. The festival will screen a total of 11 short films with a small intermission and a mixer celebration immediately following the screenings. Drinks, snacks and a cash bar will be available.

The second event will be hosted at the Carolina Theater in Hickory on Saturday, June 5 from noon to 6 p.m. There will be two sets of screenings throughout the day with an award ceremony following a question-and-answer session with filmmakers. Award winners will receive personalized trophies and award certificates presented by the festival director, Kristen Cubbage.