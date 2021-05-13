 Skip to main content
Festival to show 11 short films on Saturday in Morganton; second event is June 5 in Hickory
top story

Festival to show 11 short films on Saturday in Morganton; second event is June 5 in Hickory

Local filmmaker Julie Whitis-Church saw a need for a festival dedicated to showcasing short films.

“Creating a film festival has been one of my passions and goals for many years now,” she said. “I started putting it together, planning, talking to filmmakers and doing research. I wanted to put together a festival that all filmmakers would feel welcome, provide a constructive, encouraging experience, and celebrate their time, talent and hard work.”

Whitis-Church got her start in filmmaking in 2012 as a student at Western Piedmont Community College in the digital effects and animation program. “I have been involved in numerous short and feature films as a cinematographer, writer, director and/or producer, along with creating the film networking community Artivational,” she explained.

Her challenging experiences when submitting films for festivals helped lead Whitis-Church to organize a film festival of her own.

“(Other local filmmakers and I) have been submitting films into the film festival circuit for many years,” Whitis-Church said. “It is often a difficult and sometimes very discouraging part of filmmaking. After hearing other filmmakers, including myself, questioning their talents and hard work based off of film festivals, I wanted to change the way filmmakers view them.”

Whitis-Church and others came together and began planning the inaugural Golden Hour Film Festival. They began accepting submissions last spring.

“We received films from all over the U.S. and Canada, with a majority of films being from filmmakers in North Carolina,” Whitis-Church explained. “Some of the N.C. filmmakers are from Morganton, Hickory, Charlotte, Asheville, Boone, Raleigh, Greensboro and surrounding areas.”

The talent levels range from students and hobbyists to seasoned filmmakers. Two events will host all official selection films with an awards ceremony after the second screening event.

The first event will be at the Silver Fork Winery Pavilion in Morganton on May 15 from 2-6 p.m. The festival will screen a total of 11 short films with a small intermission and a mixer celebration immediately following the screenings. Drinks, snacks and a cash bar will be available.

The second event will be hosted at the Carolina Theater in Hickory on Saturday, June 5 from noon to 6 p.m. There will be two sets of screenings throughout the day with an award ceremony following a question-and-answer session with filmmakers. Award winners will receive personalized trophies and award certificates presented by the festival director, Kristen Cubbage.

Tickets are $10 per event, or $18 for a festival pass, which is good for admission into both events. Due to current venue capacity limits, tickets are limited. Visit filmfreeway.com/TheGoldenHourFilmFestival/tickets to purchase tickets.

“My ultimate goal is to encourage and inspire new and veteran filmmakers to continue to keep creating and to create an environment for others who are interested in filmmaking to feel welcome and jump right in,” Whitis-Church said. “We are hoping to continue celebrating filmmakers each and every year for years to come!”

For more information on The Golden Hour Film Festival, visit facebook.com/TheGoldenHourFilms.

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record. 

 

If You Go

Films to be shown at the Silver Fork Winery Pavilion in Morganton on May 15:

"Travel Guide," by Andrew Mudgett

"Eve," by Missy Bell

"Dept. 666," by Adam York

"Out of Drugs," by Austin Street

"Double Agent," by Ted Kendrick

"While Away," by Daljit Kalsi

"Echoes," by Jeremy Carr

"Erthel," by Silas James Rowland

"Walking Contradictions," by Stephanie Soto

"And Then the Darkness," by Andrew Huggins

"Pewter Bros.," by Michael McCallum

Films to be shown at the Carolina Theater in Hickory on June 5:

"Yard Sale," by Andrew Huggins/Donna Whitmore-Sexton

"Being Purple," by Evan Owens

"To the Moon and Back," by Nate Hapke

"The Missing Case of Nobody," by Shawn Robinson

"Date Night Facades," by Yvonne Chapman

"Dreamgirl," by Jack Hillebrecht

"Crossing Over the Dark," by Jordan Ellis

"Here There Be Tygers," by Polly Schattel

"Take A Break," by Sophia Rosenberg

"Mailer Daemon," by John Mudge

"Voices," by Shawn Robinson

"Happy Holly," by Jeremy Carr

"Reboot," by Meredith DiPaolo Stephens

"Don’t Jump," by Loring Murtha

"CONversion," by Silas James Rowland

"Magic Camera," by Rodney S. Robinson

"Down in the Dumps," by Evan Owens

"Mr. Theme Music," by Jason Land

More Information

Julie Whitis-Church compiled a team of organizers for the inaugural Golden Hour Film Festival, which includes the following people:

Kristen Cubbage, Festival Director

Jason McGhinnis, Festival Coordinator

Bobby Pimentel, Programming Coordinator

Tyler McKenzie, Marketing Designer

Phillip Lehn, Development Director

Whitis-Church also thanks Stephen van Vuuren of Saturnscapes Pictures, Iris Carter producer of the Greensboro 48 Hour Film Project, Julia Caruana of Cowgirl Creative, Johnathan Crumpler of WPCC, Dale Martin, Jennifer Foulides of Silver Fork, Billy Ray Teague of Carolina Theater, and Kai Chapman Photography.

News Alert