GRANITE FALLS — The 13th annual Granite Falls Merchants Association Festival on Main will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, from 2 to 8 p.m. in downtown Granite Falls.

Vendors will sell various crafts including jewelry, home décor, soaps, and other items including clothing and accessories. Food vendors will offer an assortment of foods and beverages including pizza, hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream, funnel cakes, and snow cones.

The festival has a special section for kids with free bounce houses, free face painting, and a DARE program display. Entertainment scheduled includes the South Caldwell High Band and the band Chris Taylor and the Rumor (1970s, 1980s, 1990s, to now).

Animals (with the exception of service animals) are not allowed at the event.

Visit www.granitefallsmerchantsnc.org for more details. Platinum Sponsors are Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation and ServPro.