Festival of the arts to include 'paint out'

NEWTON — The Newton Public Art Commission will present its Spring Plein Air Paint Out and Wet Paint Show on Saturday, April 23, in conjunction with the Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts.
Artists will check in and present their canvases or papers to be stamped between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. at Catawba Farms, 1670 Southwest Blvd. Painters of any medium are welcome to participate.
After spending the day painting the beautiful streets and pastoral landscapes in and around Newton en plein air, artists will return to the tasting room at Catawba Farms for a wet paint art show open to the public from 4 to 5 p.m. Many of the works created during the paint out will be available for purchase directly from the artists.
A $500 first prize, $150 second prize, and $100 student prize will be awarded. Paintings will be judged by Pat Flachbart, a Hickory artist who offers classes in pottery and painting and teaches at Catawba Valley Community College.
Artists and student-artists are asked to register in advance by visiting www.newtonart.org/paintout. Artist registration is $25 through April 21. Student-artists may register at no cost and will be asked to present valid student identification during check-in the morning of the event. If space allows, artists may register during check-in the morning of the event at Catawba Farms for $30 (cash only).
For complete information about the Spring Plein Air Paint Out and Wet Paint Show, visit www.newtonart.org/paintout or contact Alex Frick at africk@newtonnc.gov or 828-695-4266.
The Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts (CVFA) is a weekend-long celebration of the creativity and talents of area visual, literary, and performing artists and designers beginning the evening of Friday, April 22, and running through Sunday, April 24. The festival is anchored by Catawba Valley Community College and Lenoir-Rhyne University. Festival events will be held on the 34-acre grounds of Catawba Farms and at other venues across Catawba County. Find CVFA details and an evolving schedule of events at www.cv-fa.org.