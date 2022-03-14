Festival of the arts to include 'paint out'

NEWTON — The Newton Public Art Commission will present its Spring Plein Air Paint Out and Wet Paint Show on Saturday, April 23, in conjunction with the Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts.

Artists will check in and present their canvases or papers to be stamped between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. at Catawba Farms, 1670 Southwest Blvd. Painters of any medium are welcome to participate.

After spending the day painting the beautiful streets and pastoral landscapes in and around Newton en plein air, artists will return to the tasting room at Catawba Farms for a wet paint art show open to the public from 4 to 5 p.m. Many of the works created during the paint out will be available for purchase directly from the artists.

A $500 first prize, $150 second prize, and $100 student prize will be awarded. Paintings will be judged by Pat Flachbart, a Hickory artist who offers classes in pottery and painting and teaches at Catawba Valley Community College.