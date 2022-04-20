Festival includes free live music, arts events

NEWTON — The second annual Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts starts this Friday and continues through Sunday and will feature free live music and arts events.

The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday at Seven Seed Soap Company in downtown Newton, and events start at noon at Catawba Farms.

CVCC Photography, 2-D and 3-D Visual Art Exhibit will be on display starting at noon and continuing through 8 p.m. at Catawba Farms Testing Room.

At 3 p.m. Friday, students from the CVCC Advertising & Graphic Design program unveil their branding for a new kombucha fermented tea — the newest beverage to be produced at Catawba Farms.

Redhawk Publications will also be release its newest book, “Catawba Farms, A Retrospective,” at 3 p.m.

Written by CVCC historian Richard Eller with contributions by John Sigmon, the book tells the lively story of the evolution of the historic Sigmon Farm in Newton from the mid 1700s to the current winery and brewery attraction of Catawba Farms.

The festival will continue with live music all weekend at Catawba Farms. On Friday, the Community Gospel Choir will perform at 4:15 p.m. at Catawba Farms followed by a performance by the CVCC Jazz Band at 6 p.m.

The CVCC Chorus will open the Saturday performances at Catawba Farms starting at 1 p.m. followed by concerts from Aris, Classic Guitar at 2 p.m., Ken & the Troubadours at 4 p.m. and ending with Vicki Genfan with Manolo Bandrena and Drum Circle with Manolo Bandrena.

Sunday’s performances include Alexandria McNeely at 1:10 p.m, and MelvinFest at 3 p.m., which will include performances by C&M Traveling Show, Cosmic Cowboys and Cold Sweat.

The Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts is also highlighted by a variety of other live performances by CVCC Theatre Arts, Lenoir-Rhyne University Theatre Arts, The Green Room Community Theatre, Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts, Cardboard Castle Productions and others.

The 2022 Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts is supported by the United Arts Council of Catawba County, corporate sponsor Wanzl, and Friends of Melvin Caldwell.

The festival is anchored by academic institutions Catawba Valley Community College and Lenoir-Rhyne University who serve as vanguards of the arts for the region.

The CVFA exposes the works of artists, performers, educators, and creative stewards and encourages participation from diverse organizations.

The full schedule for the Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts is available at cv-fa.org.