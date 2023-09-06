Sails Original Music Series

Klezmer and bluegrass band Zoe & Cloyd will perform in the Sails Original Music Series in downtown Hickory on Friday. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. in Union Square.

The band released five acclaimed albums, performed across the United States and internationally, and appeared in Season 5 of the nationally syndicated PBS show David Holt’s State of Music in 2021.

The Sails on the Square stage is at 246 Union Square NW in Hickory.

Valdese bocce tournament

On Saturday, the Valdese Phar Des Alpes will host the North Carolina State Bocce Tournament.

This event will be held on covered clay courts at 301 Laurel Street in Valdese. The tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m. after the opening ceremony.

Teams from Asheville, Valdese, Mooresville, Winston-Salem and Raleigh are expected to compete for the state title. Team registration must be submitted before Saturday. The registration fee is $60. Teams can register at LPDAvaldese.org.

The public is invited to attend free of charge. Ample seating for spectators is available, as well as a wide selection of authentic Waldensian and Italian food and drink for purchase.

Eagles tribute concert

Alexander County will continue the 2023 Summer Concert Series with a performance by On the Border — The Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The concert will be on the Rotary Performance Stage at Alexander County Courthouse Park. The concert is free and open to the public.

On The Border performed in July 2022 at Courthouse Park and is back by popular demand. They will treat the audience to a journey through the Eagles’ songbook. The band covers every big hit, from ballads such as “Desperado” and “Lyin’ Eyes” to rock hits such as “Life in the Fast Lane” and “Heartache Tonight.”

Together, they reproduce the Eagles catalog with stunning guitar work, multi-lead vocals and six-part harmonies which make you feel like you’re attending an Eagles concert.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the Alexander County Summer Concert Series. Food trucks will be on-site for each concert. No dogs, coolers or tents are allowed. All park rules and regulations apply.

Alexander County Courthouse Park is at 101 W. Main Ave. in Taylorsville.

Festival in Morganton

The Morganton Festival presented by UNC Health Blue Ridge returns to downtown Morganton on Friday and Saturday.

The festival will feature more than 250 vendors offering a diverse range of crafts, free entertainment across three stages, mouth-watering food, thrilling rides and games.

The event kicks off on Friday at noon with nine blocks of downtown Morganton filled with a variety of craft vendors offering an assortment of handmade art, jewelry, woodworking, pottery, soap, candles and more.

The Kids Zone and Teen Zone will open at 2 p.m. with ticketed rides and games along with the free craft area for elementary school children. The KidZone Stage will be at 111 N. Green St.

The Teen Zone on North Sterling Street will feature Jacob’s ladder, wild west mechanical bull, volcano island rock climbing wall and a pedestal joust. While in the Teen Zone, don’t miss local entertainers performing on the Pepsi Stage at the intersection of Sterling and Avery streets.

Lucas Jagneaux & the Roadshow will perform at the Courthouse Square Stage at 7:30 p.m. The Red Clay Strays will close the Friday evening of the Morganton Festival with a performance at 9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, yard art, baskets, crafted toys, wines, carvings, plants, pottery and lots of jewelry will be available along both sides of Sterling, Union and Green streets. Throughout the day there are activities for the entire family including additional performances from local troupes on the Pepsi Stage and KidZone Stage.

Saturday performances on the Courthouse Square Stage start at 7 p.m. with REV ON “The Foreigner Experience." Bohemian Queen performs at 8:30 p.m.