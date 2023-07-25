HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts announced the winner of its third annual poster design contest. Suzanna Earle Maxwell, a second-year advertising and graphic design student at Catawba Valley Community College, submitted the winning poster for this year's contest.

Maxwell's embracing, whimsical design was chosen from a pool of poster submissions from artists around the country. As the winner of the contest, Maxwell will receive a $250 cash prize.

The poster design will be featured in most of the publicity images used for the festival, which will be held Sept. 29-30 this year at Hickory and downtown Newton venues. A signed print of the poster will be raffled off by ticket purchase on Sept. 30, and prints of the poster will be available for purchase to commemorate the 2023 festival for years to come.

The Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts is an “all-arts for all” annual event that celebrates the rich artistic heritage of the region. The festival features the work of local artists, musicians, and performers, as well as a variety of family friendly activities hosted by local advocacy groups. The 2023 CVFA will be held in partnership with the city of Newton’s Carolinas Makers Market and occurs as an event series under Lenoir-Rhyne University’s “Art of Compassion” program.

The 2023 CVFA is supported by Wanzl as the corporate sponsor and by the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

"We are thrilled to have Suzanna's stunning design as the centerpiece of our festival's publicity this year," says festival Co-Chair Anne Wepner. "Her talent and creativity are an inspiration to us all, and we are excited to see where her career in graphic design takes her in the years to come."

For more information about the Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts, visit their website at www.catawbafestivalofthearts.com or on social media sites.