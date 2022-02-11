FEMA grants open in Catawba County

HICKORY — Catawba County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Catawba County has been chosen to receive $212,318 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county ($51,902 for Phase 39 and $160,416 for ARPAR, COVID related funding).

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federation of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.

The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.