HICKORY — Catawba County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Catawba County has been chosen to receive $57,592 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county for Phase 40.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federation of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.

The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board made up of representatives from Catawba County United Way, Catawba Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, The Hickory Ministerial Association, The Salvation Army, a homeless or formerly homeless representative, and a representative of county government, will determine how the funds awarded to Catawba County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.

The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice non-discrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Catawba County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Exodus Homes, Family Care Center, Family Guidance Center, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, Hickory Soup Kitchen, Morningstar First Baptist Church, Neighbors Network, The Corner Table, and The Salvation Army participating.

These agencies were responsible for providing utility and rent/mortgage assistance, meals and lodging for Catawba County citizens in need throughout the past year.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds can access the application at this link – https://www.ccunitedway.com/form/2023-fema-application.

For more information, contact Mark Bumgarner at the Catawba County United Way office at mbumgarner@ccunitedway.com or 828-327-6851.

The deadline for applications to be received is Tuesday, Feb. 28.