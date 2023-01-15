Feed the pollinators: Bees, butterflies, birds need food, shelter

So, did you make any resolutions this year? I did. I resolved to sit on the couch, drink hot chocolate and eat Trader Joe’s popcorn.

Unfortunately it did not last long, because my daughter, from Raleigh, doesn’t visit enough to keep me in popcorn. We need a Trader Joe’s. Who’s with me? Well, here is a resolution that will be much more beneficial. Let’s plant for the pollinators.

Feed the local bees. Bees see flowers in the blue and purple color spectrum better than other hues and are naturally attracted to them. In addition, flowers in the blue-purple range produce the most nectar. Great flowers for bees are Bee Balm, Blue Globe Allium, Great Blue Lobelia, Coneflowers, Nepeta, Lavender and Joe Pye Weed.

Flower size matters. Honeybees will flock to tiny flowers, whereas larger bees avoid them because they cannot support their weight. Double blooms look beautiful in the garden, but they often make it more difficult for bees to access nectar and pollen than single flowers.

Don’t forget to plant for all season. Early emerging bees will feed off Lenten Rose, Crocus and Hyacinth. Late season bees will feed on Solidago, Sedum and asters.

Feed the butterflies. Butterflies are most attracted to flowers in colors of pink, red, orange, white, yellow, and purple. Choose plants that will support butterflies throughout their life cycle. Plants that provide both nectar sources for butterflies and caterpillar food are especially valuable, such as Milkweed and Parsley.

Great flowers for butterflies are Coneflowers, Asters, Shasta Daisy, Agastache, Sedum and Yarrow. Create layers. Different species feed at different heights.

Add native perennials and these will more likely be plants that butterflies are accustomed to feeding on. Trees and shrubs will provide a windbreak and a place for butterflies to get out of the rain. They also offer places for butterflies to roost at night or hide from predators.

Feed the birds. Hummingbirds are the best known pollinator among birds. Hummingbirds are most attracted to bright colored flowers, red being the most popular. Great flowers for Hummingbirds are Cardinal flowers, Bee Balm, Zinnias, Salvia, Columbine and Butterfly Bush.

Protect all the pollinators. Provide shelter: trees, shrubs or even a debris pile. Provide a water source: birdbath, pond or fountain. Most importantly, avoid chemicals.

Whether you plant one flower or 20, you will have held to your New Year’s Resolution and if anyone is passing by a Trader Joe’s, my favorite flavors are Chili & Pineapple, Key Lime or Maple & Sea Salt.