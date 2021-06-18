Federal COVID-19 relief money going to water, sewer, broadband

Catawba County has received $15 million in American Rescue Plan funding. A third of it will go toward water and sewer projects.

The county already planned to spend $5.2 million for two water and sewer improvement projects in the new Southeastern Catawba County Water and Sewer District. One $2.5 million project would extend water in the southern end of the county along N.C. 16. A second $2.7 million project would upgrade a water pump station in the Sherrills Ford area.

The projects were originally going to be paid for with water and sewer and general fund money. Now, the county plans to use federal ARP money for the projects, County Manager Mick Berry said. The Catawba County Board of Commissioners approved the change at Tuesday’s board meeting.

About $2.3 million of the money previously slotted for the projects will go back into the county’s water and sewer fund. About $2 million will be added to the school construction fund as a contingency for the $41.5 million construction projects planned for the 2021-22 budget year. Another $790,000 will be set aside for the county’s new EMS bases or new Agricultural Resources Center building.

The commissioners also approved use of $95,000 of ARP funding to study broadband access in the county.