Fatal motorcycle crash reported at intersection of Mt. Olive Church Road and Hwy. 16; authorities looking for second vehicle

Authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Newton.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, emergency officials had a tarp up to shield onlookers from the wreck scene. A crashed motorcycle was visible nearby.
Authorities are looking for another vehicle believed to be involved in the wreck.
The crash occurred at the intersection of N.C. Hwy. 16 and Mount Olive Church Road Wednesday evening.
Agencies responding included N.C. Highway Patrol, Catawba County Sheriff's Office, Catawba County EMS and the Newton Fire Department.