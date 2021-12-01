Fatal crashes in Catawba County have increased since the start of COVID-19 pandemic

Fatal car wrecks investigated by the N.C. Highway Patrol in Catawba County doubled from 2018 to 2020. The jump coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2018, there were 10 fatal wrecks that the highway patrol investigated and 14 in 2019, according to highway patrol accident reports. In 2020, troopers investigated 20 fatal wrecks. “Currently our average is up, and our ultimate goal would be none, zero,” Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said.
In total, there were 14 fatal crashes in Catawba County in 2018, 19 in 2019 and 23 in 2020, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Swagger said patterns for when car accidents occurred changed during the early months of the pandemic.
“When everything shut down nobody was out driving around. It was strange,” he said. “We would come to work and nobody is out in the middle of the day.”
Soon after, Swagger said troopers started to see an increase of high-speed crashes. “Not many people were on the highways. There’s an open road and people were able to speed for longer distances because there was less traffic,” he said.
Highway patrol increased their enforcement during that time, Swagger said. “I feel like we curbed that. We did see a reduction in high-speed crashes,” he said.
One of the primary contributing factors for the wrecks is lane departure. “For whatever reason, the motorist leaves their lane,” Swagger said.
Other reasons include high speeds, distracted driving and in some cases a medical condition, Swagger said.
“Lane departure is a huge, huge factor in fatal wrecks. In over half of them last year, that was a contributing circumstance,” he said.
In many fatal cases, investigators can’t say for sure why the driver might have left their lane or ran a stoplight. “That for us is somewhat frustrating, because we want to know,” Swagger said.
Proving a crash happened because a driver was distracted is difficult for investigators. “Statistically distracted driving, on what we can prove, is relatively low,” he said.
A concern Swagger has is that many who have died in crashes were not wearing a seat belt. “Statewide last year about 32% of the fatalities were unbelted,” he said. “To me that’s extremely unfortunate.”
Swagger said the mindset for some who don’t wear a seat belt is that they drive carefully. “Most of us think that we are really good drivers, but all it takes is that one instance of somebody else running into our vehicle and we’re the one not buckled up,” he said.
The No. 1 cause of fatal wrecks in Catawba County from January 2018 to September 2021 was erratic, reckless, careless, negligent or aggressive driving, according to N.C. Vision Zero, a crash data website. The second was alcohol use.
When arriving on the scene of a fatal crash, Swagger said his thoughts will quickly turn to the family of the people who died. “Very often one of our first thoughts is, ‘Somebody just lost a family member, a friend, and one of our priorities is notifying the family,’” Swagger said.
In his 20 years with the highway patrol, Swagger said he thinks he’s notified 30 to 40 families that their loved one was killed in a crash.
“All the fatal collisions I’ve investigated myself … I would have to look back at the file to remember, for lack of a better word, the gross things, but every family member that I ever told, I always remember them,” Swagger said.
So far this year, the highway patrol has investigated 19 fatal wrecks in the county. Swagger is hopeful the number will decrease in the next few years.
“Our troopers are out working every day. We are doing the enforcement piece and trying to target the main things that are causing these fatal crashes,” he said. “I hope that will have a positive effect on folks as they are out driving.”