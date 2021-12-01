Fatal crashes in Catawba County have increased since the start of COVID-19 pandemic

The No. 1 cause of fatal wrecks in Catawba County from January 2018 to September 2021 was erratic, reckless, careless, negligent or aggressive driving, according to N.C. Vision Zero, a crash data website. The second was alcohol use.

When arriving on the scene of a fatal crash, Swagger said his thoughts will quickly turn to the family of the people who died. “Very often one of our first thoughts is, ‘Somebody just lost a family member, a friend, and one of our priorities is notifying the family,’” Swagger said.

In his 20 years with the highway patrol, Swagger said he thinks he’s notified 30 to 40 families that their loved one was killed in a crash.

“All the fatal collisions I’ve investigated myself … I would have to look back at the file to remember, for lack of a better word, the gross things, but every family member that I ever told, I always remember them,” Swagger said.

So far this year, the highway patrol has investigated 19 fatal wrecks in the county. Swagger is hopeful the number will decrease in the next few years.

“Our troopers are out working every day. We are doing the enforcement piece and trying to target the main things that are causing these fatal crashes,” he said. “I hope that will have a positive effect on folks as they are out driving.”

