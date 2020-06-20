Fatal collision in Maiden under investigation by Highway Patrol

On Friday, June 19, at approximately 3:25 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Catawba County on Startown Road north of West Maiden Road.
A 1995 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was traveling north on Startown Road, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a southbound 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, according to a press release from NC State Highway Patrol.
The driver of the Dakota, Michael Todd Saine, 54, of Maiden, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ram, Anthony Coley, 27, of Maiden, was injured and transported by Catawba County EMS to Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation, but neither speed nor alcohol impairment appear to be contributing factors, according to the release. The road was closed for approximately two hours during the investigation.
