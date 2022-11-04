Farmers' market planned at Newton Tractor Supply

NEWTON — The Newton Tractor Supply Company store will host a farmers' market featuring locally-grown, fresh produce, as well as other seasonal products.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 5.

"This is a great opportunity for members of our community to support local farmers while also getting to enjoy deliciously fresh food," said Catherine Medford, manager of the Newton store. "As a company, we believe in fostering community relationships and events, and this market allows us to do just that."

From 9 a.m. to noon., shoppers can stop in for local produce, arts and crafts, canned goods and woodworks, all produced by people in the Newton area.

Participating vendors will be set up in front of the store where they will showcase their goods.

This event is open to the public and will take place at 3250 U.S. 70. For more information, contact the Newton Tractor Supply at 828-766-3666.