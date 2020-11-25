Farm offers pruning workshops by appointment

BETHLEHEM — Campbell’s Berry Farm will offer free blueberry pruning instructional workshops in January and February 2021 by appointment only.

For the past two years, the farm has hosted an on-site blueberry pruning workshop conducted by NC State blueberry expert Bill Cline. Owners Tracy and Holly Campbell are anticipating that Cline will not be able to conduct an on-site workshop this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because these workshops have been so popular and well attended, we want to continue to extend the opportunity for area residents to learn the important principles of blueberry pruning,” Holly Campbell said.

All sessions will be free, four-hour increments by appointment only for individuals or couples. The workshops will be outside at the 6-acre farm which has 2,700 blueberry bushes. In addition to participants learning the principles of blueberry pruning, guests will also receive instructions on planting and fertilizing blueberry plants.

In the past, pruning workshop participants have not been able to actively prune blueberry bushes due to the large attendance; however, with this format, participants will have hands-on instruction and pruning time.