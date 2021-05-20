Farm life presentation, YMCA Community Day and more

Farm life to be discussed during library event
HICKORY — Have you ever wondered what life is like living on and managing a working farm? Dawn Mathews, owner of The Thankful Goat, will be sharing humorous stories of farm life in a virtual Zoom presentation Thursday, May 20, at 6 p.m.
Mathews is the owner of The Thankful Goat, a business featuring goat milk products which is based in Lenoir. In 2009, she bought a goat with thoughts of making delicious cheeses for her family.
The goat, Athena, had other ideas and promptly ate a bush that is toxic to goats. This required an antitoxin shot which rendered her milk undrinkable for 10 days. Dawn decided to make soap with the undrinkable milk. Since those days, Mathews and her family have moved from a half-acre microfarm to a 15-acre farm they built for themselves while living in a camper.
Join the Hickory Public Library to hear more about her experiences with goats, chickens, rabbits, ducks, llamas and interns. This Zoom program is free and open to the public, but space is limited so registration is required.
Sign up through the Library Events calendar at www.hickorync.gov/library or by calling 828-304-0500. An email reminder will be sent with login information for the Zoom meeting.
Community Day to be held at Conover YMCA
CONOVER — Community Day is coming to Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA, 1104 Conover Blvd. East in Conover, on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Wake Forest Baptist Health and the YMCA of Catawba Valley are cosponsoring this free event. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy family activities, indoor pool, free music, wellness and community booths, outdoor fitness classes, balloon twister, food trucks and much more.
“The YMCA of Catawba Valley is proud to partner with Wake Forest Baptist Health to host this family-friendly, health and wellness event,” said Nat Auten, president and CEO of YMCA of Catawba Valley. “It is a privilege to serve the Conover community and offer a day filled with fitness activities and wellness education for people of all ages.”
The YMCA of Catawba Valley was established in 1969 to strengthen the community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Their mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. For more information, visit www.ymcacv.org.
Final weekend to see ‘Skeleton Crew’ at Hickory Community Theatre
HICKORY — In Dominique Morisseau’s play “Skeleton Crew,” a makeshift family of workers at the last exporting auto plant in the city navigates the possibility of foreclosure. Power dynamics shift, and they are pushed to the limits of survival. When the line between blue-collar and white-collar gets blurred, how far over the lines are they willing to step?
This powerful and witty drama has four more performances remaining in the run at the Hickory Community Theatre. Performances are Thursday through Saturday (May 20, 21 and 22) at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday (May 23) at 2:30 p.m. in the Jeffers Theatre.
Tickets for all seats are $18 per person and may be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-328-2283 between noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Seating is limited, so advance purchase is recommended.
“Skeleton Crew” is produced by The United Arts Council of Catawba County. A Cleaner World, Paramount Automotive, the City of Hickory, Sunbelt Xpress, and Dr. George Clay, DDS are the sponsors of the 2020–21 season. The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.