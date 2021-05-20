Farm life presentation, YMCA Community Day and more

Farm life to be discussed during library event

HICKORY — Have you ever wondered what life is like living on and managing a working farm? Dawn Mathews, owner of The Thankful Goat, will be sharing humorous stories of farm life in a virtual Zoom presentation Thursday, May 20, at 6 p.m.

Mathews is the owner of The Thankful Goat, a business featuring goat milk products which is based in Lenoir. In 2009, she bought a goat with thoughts of making delicious cheeses for her family.

The goat, Athena, had other ideas and promptly ate a bush that is toxic to goats. This required an antitoxin shot which rendered her milk undrinkable for 10 days. Dawn decided to make soap with the undrinkable milk. Since those days, Mathews and her family have moved from a half-acre microfarm to a 15-acre farm they built for themselves while living in a camper.

Join the Hickory Public Library to hear more about her experiences with goats, chickens, rabbits, ducks, llamas and interns. This Zoom program is free and open to the public, but space is limited so registration is required.

Sign up through the Library Events calendar at www.hickorync.gov/library or by calling 828-304-0500. An email reminder will be sent with login information for the Zoom meeting.