Farm City Week includes an annual banquet

NEWTON — Farm City Week began in 1955 as a result of a conversation on a train between Charles Dana Bennett, a businessman from Vermont, and Merle H Tucker, chairman of Kiwanis International Agriculture and Conservation Committee.

They wanted to find a way to increase respect for farming, awareness of America's reliance on farm products and communication between urban and rural people.

Catawba County has celebrated Farm City Week for years as a partnership between The Kiwanis, Farm Bureau and Cooperative Extension. The banquet this year will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Catawba County Country Club located at 1154 Country Club Road in Newton.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the program running from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $30 and must be purchased by Nov. 8. Tickets may be purchased online at Eventbrite by Nov. 8 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/farm-city-2022-tickets-434196071137 by credit, check or cash, purchased from the Extension office at 1175 S. Brady Ave., or call the Extension office for more information at 828-465-8240. Checks should be made out to Catawba County.

The program will include dinner, speakers, presentation of The Outstanding Contributor to Agriculture in Catawba County Award by Kiwanis and an auction to benefit 4-H youth programs conducted by Tommy Poovey.

The theme this year is the history and future of farming in Catawba County. Speakers will include farmer Clarence Hood speaking about the history of farming in Catawba County, Commissioner Randall Isenhower speaking about the future of farming in Catawba County, Lori Devine representing the Young Farmers and Ranchers and the new Extension Director, Tom Dyson speaking about Cooperative Extension.

For more information about this program or other Cooperative Extension programming, call 828-465-8240.