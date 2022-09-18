Fans of true crime media will meet at library

HICKORY — On Saturday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m., fans of true crime media are invited to meet at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library and share their favorite books, podcasts, TV shows, and documentaries over coffee and tea.

Participants are encouraged to read a true crime book and bring it for an informal show and tell. Get ready to fill up your watchlist, playlist, and TBR list after this meeting. This is part of the library's Forensic Science Week programs, which run throughout September. Learn more at https://forensicscienceweek.org . No registration required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.