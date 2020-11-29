Family of 8 suffering long after COVID-19 left

The more than six emergency room visits, dozens of urgent care visits and many primary care and specialist appointments are piling up – and it still may be many months before they all recover, Frierson said.

Her husband and children are covered by Medicaid, she said. Frierson is uninsured. With no insurance, she hopes hospitals write off her bills, but she is unable to afford appointments with specialists. “I have many thousands of dollars of bills that will probably be written off by the hospital, but I haven't been able to see the pulmonologist or other specialists I need,” she said.

Aside from physical pain, she aches most over the effect COVID-19 had on her children’s lives. They didn’t leave the house for months and learned to care for each other, she said.

“My household was run by three teenagers as their parents were either in the hospital or on bed rest at home,” Frierson said. “The hardest thing for me was concern for my children who I was too sick to care for.”

As her family suffered the virus, they found support in their home-schooling community, who dropped off meals every evening, she said. Friends and family picked up their groceries.