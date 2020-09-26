Family Guidance Center: Over 9,000 clients served during pandemic

“In mid-March when the governor first issued the stay-at-home order, we as an agency knew our services were essential. We could not just go home and hang out until it was over,” said Consumer Credit Counseling Services Program Director Tonya Freeman.

“We had to figure out a way to be available to folks in need of our services and figure out how we were going to provide those services,” she continued. “We knew people were going to need us.”

Anticipating that need led the Family Guidance staff to set up a variety of crisis telephone lines for people who needed their services. Crisis lines were established to take calls about financial and housing issues, domestic violence and sexual assault.

“This has been an evolving crisis in so many ways,” Freeman said. “By operating the crisis lines, we were able to maintain a gateway for people to use. We were connecting people to resources that didn’t even exist the week before. How would they have even known those resources existed if they hadn’t called?”