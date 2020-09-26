Family Guidance Center: Over 9,000 clients served during pandemic

For the past 60 years, Family Guidance Center has provided an array of services to the community. The organization refused to be slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We worked for a week prior to the shutdown,” said Executive Director LaWanda Brown. “We knew what was coming, and we worked diligently on a plan to work remotely and how that was going to look for us.”
Brown said an improved ability to track data has been helpful in a challenging year. “We have access to a database (to track client numbers). We’re able to better track our numbers now, and we’re seeing an increase in clients using our services.”
Family Guidance's data shows that 9,337 total clients have been served by the agency’s various services and programs from January of this year to today.
“Our agency was able to provide 464 clients with financial assistance; 450 shelter meals were prepared; there were 128 nights when our shelter was at maximum capacity; our crisis lines answered 979 crisis calls for immediate assistance,” Brown shared. “What we’re seeing in this community is not a phenomenon — this is happening statewide, nationwide, and globally.”
To make services available during a statewide stay-at-home order, Brown said her team worked to cross hurdles, such as confidentiality for therapy sessions.
“In mid-March when the governor first issued the stay-at-home order, we as an agency knew our services were essential. We could not just go home and hang out until it was over,” said Consumer Credit Counseling Services Program Director Tonya Freeman.
“We had to figure out a way to be available to folks in need of our services and figure out how we were going to provide those services,” she continued. “We knew people were going to need us.”
Anticipating that need led the Family Guidance staff to set up a variety of crisis telephone lines for people who needed their services. Crisis lines were established to take calls about financial and housing issues, domestic violence and sexual assault.
“This has been an evolving crisis in so many ways,” Freeman said. “By operating the crisis lines, we were able to maintain a gateway for people to use. We were connecting people to resources that didn’t even exist the week before. How would they have even known those resources existed if they hadn’t called?”
Although to some it seemed like the world shut down in March, Brown said the workers at Family Guidance remained busy. “We’ve had people tell us that our agency is the best kept secret in town,” Brown said. “It’s astonishing to me that we are a service, an agency, and people don’t really know what we do. There’s a lot that goes on here every single day.”
Services and programs offered by Family Guidance include individual and family counseling, sexual assault and domestic violence services, a women’s shelter, the Consumer Credit Counseling Services, the Nurturing Adolescents program, the Purple Ribbon Thrift Store, and more.
“It’s almost mind-boggling when you think about the diversity of services that this agency provides. Each program could be a standalone agency in itself,” Freeman said. “It’s very common that someone will come in because they are getting evicted, and then through the process of assessment and intake we find that there is some domestic violence going on in the home, some issues with the kids or there is some financial instability.
“By the end of working with them, they’ve been served by several of our programs just by coming in to fix their housing situation,” Freeman said.
Family Guidance found a way to arrange therapy sessions and support groups virtually. “This was something that our clients told us that they were very thankful for,” said Director of Victim Services, Domestic Violence, and Sexual Assault programs Nicole Sherrill.
To meet the needs of clients, Family Guidance increased their support group meetings from every other week to once a week. Support groups offered include a female sexual assault survivor group, a male sexual assault survivor group, and a depression and anxiety group. Sherrill added that attendance for these groups grew, as well.
“We had to shift gears quickly to make services happen,” Brown said. “We did that with grace, and we did it to impact thousands of lives.”
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.