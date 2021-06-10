Family Guidance Center has interim executive director

HICKORY — The Family Guidance Center Board of Directors has announced Jason Guyer as the organization's interim executive director.

Born in Alamance County, Guyer considers himself a Catawba County native after living and serving in the community for more than 40 years. Cathy, his wife of 32 years, is an educator, and their two adult daughters serve in the human services and education fields. All are committed to bettering their communities through service.

Guyer has been an ordained pastor serving congregations for 33 years. He is currently the senior pastor of Mays Chapel United Methodist Church in Maiden. In the human services profession, he most recently held the position of director of programs at a transitional living facility working with youth. Guyer volunteers in the Guardian ad Litem program in Catawba County, and is the board president of a nonprofit that sponsors student missions to inner-city areas within the United States and South America.

Guyer holds master’s degrees in biblical studies and family studies and a doctorate degree in theology. His approach to leadership is from a servant perspective.