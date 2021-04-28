Family, friends share memories of Zakylen at 7-year-old's funeral in Hickory

People cried and laughed and cried some more on Wednesday as they remembered Zakylen Harris, 7, during his funeral at Exodus Missionary Outreach Church.

Zakylen was shot and killed April 21 while riding in a vehicle with his mom on Tate Boulevard in Hickory. Douglas Mason Wilson has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Family members and friends said Zakylen’s favorite color was red, and the color was evident throughout the funeral service. The church was decorated with a green-and-red balloon arch over his red casket. Many attendees wore red.

The Rev. Reggie Longcrier officiated the service. “Little Ky-ky is with the Lord, and the Lord is with him,” he said.

Longcrier spoke about Zakylen’s character. “He left us with some valuable lessons,” he said. “One lesson he left us with — we realize now that we can love someone and not get nothing in return. Another lesson he taught us … how precious life is.”

Longcrier recognized the Hickory police officers who responded to the shooting. “They were there the night it happened. They all went there. They cried; the community cried; all of Hickory cried for the loss of this young child.”