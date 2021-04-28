Family, friends share memories of Zakylen at 7-year-old's funeral in Hickory

People cried and laughed and cried some more on Wednesday as they remembered Zakylen Harris, 7, during his funeral at Exodus Missionary Outreach Church.
Zakylen was shot and killed April 21 while riding in a vehicle with his mom on Tate Boulevard in Hickory. Douglas Mason Wilson has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.
Family members and friends said Zakylen’s favorite color was red, and the color was evident throughout the funeral service. The church was decorated with a green-and-red balloon arch over his red casket. Many attendees wore red.
The Rev. Reggie Longcrier officiated the service. “Little Ky-ky is with the Lord, and the Lord is with him,” he said.
Longcrier spoke about Zakylen’s character. “He left us with some valuable lessons,” he said. “One lesson he left us with — we realize now that we can love someone and not get nothing in return. Another lesson he taught us … how precious life is.”
Longcrier recognized the Hickory police officers who responded to the shooting. “They were there the night it happened. They all went there. They cried; the community cried; all of Hickory cried for the loss of this young child.”
Longcrier also spoke about the community coming together after the tragic event. “This is the time that we might draw closer together,” he said.
Anyone who wanted to say something about Zakylen or to the family was invited to do so during the service. Those who spoke included family members, friends and teachers from Southwest Primary School.
Zakylen’s grandmother, Deborah Banks, said she would miss her grandson getting ready in the morning, asking her for candy and seeing him off to school. “I want to protect my grandchildren even more … I love my grandbaby. He was a delight. Do you hear me? He was a delight, and he didn’t meet no stranger.”
His aunt Tiffany Gray shared her memories, as well. “I’m going to miss that face,” she said. “I just thank God for the time that I had with him.”
Banks asked everyone to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.
The service was livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page, and the recording can be viewed there at https://www.facebook.com/ExodusMissionaryOutreachChurch.