Family, friends, school: Locals share what COVID-19 took from them

For Denise Lowe, the past year has been filled with worry and tragedy.

“When my brother and his family in Maryland got COVID-19, they had to quarantine. We were in fear for their lives, worried about them being sick, and we weren’t able to go see them,” Lowe said. She lives in the Hickory area.

Lowe said the pandemic-driven disconnect robbed her family of peace. “My mother is almost in her 80s and it really bothered her all night and all day to not be able to know that her son was OK,” she said. “After having lost one son already, this traumatized her. We were just on edge every night, wondering if they were OK.”

She has also worried about friends who tested positive for the virus. “It’s mainly people who go out in public and aren’t taking (the pandemic) seriously,” she said. “Whole groups of our friends — not just one or two — have got COVID at the same time. We’ve been worried about all of them.”

“We can’t go visit them,” Lowe continued. “That’s been really scary for us, to think, ‘Which friend is going to die next?’ I’ve had friends that have passed away with it.”