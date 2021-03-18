Family, friends, school: Locals share what COVID-19 took from them

For Denise Lowe, the past year has been filled with worry and tragedy.
“When my brother and his family in Maryland got COVID-19, they had to quarantine. We were in fear for their lives, worried about them being sick, and we weren’t able to go see them,” Lowe said. She lives in the Hickory area.
Lowe said the pandemic-driven disconnect robbed her family of peace. “My mother is almost in her 80s and it really bothered her all night and all day to not be able to know that her son was OK,” she said. “After having lost one son already, this traumatized her. We were just on edge every night, wondering if they were OK.”
She has also worried about friends who tested positive for the virus. “It’s mainly people who go out in public and aren’t taking (the pandemic) seriously,” she said. “Whole groups of our friends — not just one or two — have got COVID at the same time. We’ve been worried about all of them.”
“We can’t go visit them,” Lowe continued. “That’s been really scary for us, to think, ‘Which friend is going to die next?’ I’ve had friends that have passed away with it.”
As soon as Lowe found out she was eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, she didn’t hesitate. “I told them to get me in as soon as possible,” she said. “Until you go through the nightmare of seeing family and friends suffer with it ... I wouldn’t second-guess getting the vaccine.”
Two other local women, Dana Andreasson and Sara Echerd, also said losing time with family members has been a burden. “We’ve definitely missed our family, because they don’t live here and we haven’t got to see them,” Echerd said.
She has family in Ohio and Greensboro. “I haven’t seen my sister since before COVID, but my mom got vaccinated a few weeks ago, so we’ve gotten to see her,” Echerd explained.
Andreasson also has family members who live elsewhere. “My husband’s family is from Sweden, so we had planned to go to Sweden for Christmas — that obviously did not happen,” she said. “It’s been probably two years since we’ve seen them now. That’s a long time for our kids to go without seeing grandparents. That’s probably been the hardest, the limitations of seeing people.”
Both women also said the pandemic has been tough for their children. “Not going to school has been hard for the kids,” Echerd admitted.
Adreasson agreed, but said she’s found a silver lining. “Homeschooling has been rough, but there have been good parts of that, too,” she said. “I don’t want to complain too much about that because that’s time we’ve gained instead of lost with our kids.”
Reid and Jean Collie chose to focus on the positive. “We’ve had a lot of time to spend with our granddaughter, who we’ve been able to take care of two days a week,” Reid Collie said.
“We’ve enjoyed the time we’ve been able to spend together,” Jean Collie said. “I think the kids are the ones who suffer the most. They’re not able to be with their friends at school, but they are going back to school now, which is good.”
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reid Collie lost his job. “I worked for the Iwanna paper. They shut down for a while, but when they started back up they didn’t bring me back,” he said. “That’s not a real bad thing — I was close to retirement anyways. I wasn’t really ready to retire, but I wasn’t ready to go back to work when they made that decision. It’s not all bad.”
Now that both have had a COVID-19 vaccine, they feel safer going out in public. “Our grandson is getting married in Atlanta next month, so we feel a little more safe going to it than we would have,” Reid Collie said.
One part neither has enjoyed is seeing division between people. “The part that I don’t like about the (pandemic) is the division it’s caused with masks — even within families,” Jean Collie said.
Reid Collie agreed. “I never understood why (masks) became a political issue,” he said. “It never should have.”
