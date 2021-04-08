Family, friends, fellowship: Centro Latino students enjoy evening with live music

Music and laughter filled the air at Centro Latino on Wednesday evening as families gathered to fellowship for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just wanted our kids to get out and have the opportunity to see their friends in a safe environment outside. This is just a little treat for them during their spring break,” said Jessica Lopez.

Lopez is the director of the after-school tutoring program at Centro Latino. The program has continued throughout the pandemic for local K-5 students.

“A lot of our students have stuck with virtual school, so after schools shut down last year they haven’t been back at all,” Lopez said. “We’ve heard a lot of parents talk about how their students are facing anxiety and depression so we wanted to give the kids a time where they could have fun and feel safe.”

Students from the tutoring program and their families were invited to spend the evening at Centro Latino with other families while enjoying live music by the World Wide Acoustic Quartet and refreshments from Chugar Frappe Food Truck.

“We’ve seen that our kids have really struggled with just being at home all of the time away from others,” Lopez admitted. “It’s refreshing to see them interact with others, relax, and just have a good time.”

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

