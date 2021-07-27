Family Friday Night favorite returns to stage

VALDESE — This Friday night, July 30, the Town of Valdese welcomes back a Family Friday Night favorite — Little Johnny Trailer Trash. The group will perform at Temple Field located behind the Old Rock School from 7-10 p.m.

Little Johnny Trailer Trash hails from the Piedmont of North Carolina and infuses traditional and contemporary music with a touch of bluegrass, rock and Americana. Little Johnny Trailer Trash was recently featured as a top 32 band on CMT’s show called “CMT’s Music City Madness,” which features the original song, “They Sang Country.” The band currently is touring the Carolinas and recording its upcoming CD between shows.

Little Johnny Trailer Trash members include Johnny Scott Connell (lead vocals), Jay DeVine (guitars/vocals/mandolin/harmonica), Jamey Taylor (bass guitar), and Joe Husko (drums/vocals). Together, the band performs more than 175 shows a year. The group’s sound can be described as taking Merle Haggard mixed with some Bon Jovi with a little Lynyrd Skynyrd added in.

“We encourage attendees to make dinner plans at one of the several downtown restaurants, or even grab takeout and bring it with you to the show,” said Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs for the Town of Valdese. Families are encouraged to check out the new additions to the concert “kid zone."

Concessions will be for sale during the concert, sponsored this week by the Pilot Club of Valdese. For more information, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.