Family Care Center to have silent auction

HICKORY — Family Care Center of Catawba Valley will host its sixth annual Second Chance Silent Auction virtually from Tuesday, April 27-Saturday, May 1. The auction items, bidding and pick up information is available at this link: http://www.biddingowl.com/FamilyCareCenterofCatawba

The public is welcome to virtually attend the event that will feature hundreds of silent auction items including themed baskets, new furniture, lamps, vacation homes, attractions, gift certificates for services and restaurants, jewelry and much more. Brand new furniture donations include Ethan Allen, Sherrill’s, CR Laine, Vanguard, Good’s Home Furnishings, Hickory Park, Century Furniture, Mitchel Gold + Bob Williams, Sun Belt Freight and Williams Sonoma. All proceeds benefit the operations of Family Care Center.

Banner sponsors include Foothills Disability Law, David & Martha Branyon, Catawba Ridge Child Development Center, First United Methodist Church, Todd & Deb Byrd, Jeff & Shana White, MDX, and ReBuilding Bridges Counseling.

Family Care Center serves homeless families with dependent children through an emergency residential program and provides emotional, educational, social and physical support as families stabilize, work, save and transition towards permanent housing. For more information about the virtual auction, contact Family Care Center at 828-324-9917 or www.familycare-center.com.