Family Care Center board names executive director

HICKORY — The board of directors of Family Care Center of Catawba Valley Inc. announced that Rachel Heck has been named the incoming executive director beginning July 1. Jane Earnest, current executive director, is retiring at that time.

Heck is a native of Catawba County and a graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University. She has worked at several nonprofits in the area and is experienced in the human services field.

“I am so excited to be named the incoming executive director and look forward to serving the families that are experiencing homelessness,” Heck said. “My passion has been to serve vulnerable populations and work with those already in this field.”

Heck is married to Austin Heck and they have two children. They live in the Mountain View area.

She enjoys an active lifestyle and loves to read, run and work out. Heck can be reached at Family Care Center beginning May 2.