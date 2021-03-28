Families face uncertainty with eviction moratorium set to expire

Steve Maskewit took some time off work last summer. Things were slow at his landscaping job and his wife Michelle is high-risk, so it seemed to be the right decision during a pandemic.
It wouldn’t take him long to regret it.
“I wish I’d have never done that because now things are really slow and it’s hard to get back going,” Steve Maskewit said.
The couple said they were able to keep up with the rent payments on their home in Newton through November.
In the time since then, the couple have relied on federal and state moratoriums halting evictions for certain people for nonpayment.
The expiration of the moratoriums at the end of March is a matter of concern for not only the Maskewits but for others in the community.
‘Where am I going to go?’
At the end of 2020, the home the couple are living in was sold to new owners.
Steve Maskewit said he left one evening and came back to find “No Trespassing” signs put up around the property.
Soon after, Steve Maskewit said, the eviction complaint was filed.
The eviction filing stated the home was not for sale or rent. The Record made multiple calls to the new owners but none were returned.
Jasmine Plott, the attorney for the couple, said the eviction claim was dismissed in Small Claims Court and appealed to District Court. A hearing is scheduled for April 6.
A legal filing on behalf of the Maskewits argues they are covered by the eviction moratorium and also accuses the landlords of unfair debt collection and deceptive trade practices.
The Maskewits are asking for $4,000 in addition to their actual damages.
There are some signs of hope for the couple. Michelle Maskewit said they were found to be eligible for funds from the HOPE housing assistance program but that they will need landlord approval to use the funds.
Steve Maskewit recently went back to work, and they see the stimulus bill passed earlier this month as a welcome development.
While they would like to stay in the home they’ve lived in for two years, they are also preparing in the event they will need to move.
“I’ve been living (in Catawba County) my whole life, and I’ve never had an eviction, you know?” Michelle Maskewit said. “So I feel like now, what am I going to do? Where am I going to go? Who is going to rent to me now?”
What happens next?
The Maskewits have received help in their case from the Foothills office of Legal Aid of North Carolina, the Morganton-based branch of the statewide organization that provides free legal services in civil cases to people in Catawba, Burke, Caldwell, Alexander and McDowell counties.
Hilary Ventura, managing attorney at the Foothills branch, said there is a great deal of uncertainty about what will happen once the moratorium expires.
While some evictions have moved forward, she said there will likely be a number of landlords who wait to file again at the first of April.
“That’s the fear that we have as an office, that we’re going to see a very large wave of evictions and that we just really can’t calculate it,” Ventura said. “We don’t know what it’s going to be, but we know that it’s going to be large.”
Even as the recently passed stimulus bill promises support, Ventura is skeptical that it will be enough to help many people who have been struggling to keep their homes.
Those in need have some local sources of support.
The Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry has partnered with the city of Hickory to use federal funding for residents to make up to three months of housing payments and up to six months of utility payments.
Andrea Beatty, the communications and volunteer outreach coordinator for the ministry, said there is roughly $300,000 left in the program. She also urged people in need to seek the resources as soon as possible and not wait for the moratorium to end.
The funding through the Hickory program is only open to city residents whose inability to pay is directly or indirectly related to the pandemic.
Participants will also be asked to sign a statement declaring their income, but the program itself is not limited to just people with low incomes.
Ministry Assistant Executive Director Lily Moody said that the ministry is also committed to assisting people who are not eligible for the program.
“Our mantra here at (the ministry) is that if you do not qualify for the city of Hickory grant, we’re going to look at other options, other funding for you,” Moody said. “We’re not going to leave you and just refer you somewhere else.”
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.