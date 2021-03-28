Families face uncertainty with eviction moratorium set to expire

Hilary Ventura, managing attorney at the Foothills branch, said there is a great deal of uncertainty about what will happen once the moratorium expires.

While some evictions have moved forward, she said there will likely be a number of landlords who wait to file again at the first of April.

“That’s the fear that we have as an office, that we’re going to see a very large wave of evictions and that we just really can’t calculate it,” Ventura said. “We don’t know what it’s going to be, but we know that it’s going to be large.”

Even as the recently passed stimulus bill promises support, Ventura is skeptical that it will be enough to help many people who have been struggling to keep their homes.

Those in need have some local sources of support.

The Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry has partnered with the city of Hickory to use federal funding for residents to make up to three months of housing payments and up to six months of utility payments.

Andrea Beatty, the communications and volunteer outreach coordinator for the ministry, said there is roughly $300,000 left in the program. She also urged people in need to seek the resources as soon as possible and not wait for the moratorium to end.