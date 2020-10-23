Fallen Heroes Ministry will honor veterans

HICKORY — The Fallen Heroes Ministry of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church is seeking support for operation “Wreaths Across America."

On Dec. 19, a ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., and then participants will place wreaths on all veteran graves at Woodlawn Cemetery.

If you want to come and help that day, be at Woodlawn by 10:30 a.m.

If you would like to donate to help buy a wreath for a veteran there are two ways to do that. Go to srbconline.net, click menu, click "give online" and from the drop-down box select Fallen Heroes Ministry. The wreaths are $15. If you want to write a check send that to Sandy Ridge Baptist church, and in the memo section you can use WAA. The address for the church is 3702 16th St. NE Hickory NC 28601.

There are 357 veterans buried at Woodlawn and that does not include the ones in the mausoleum. For more information on the wreaths, go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.