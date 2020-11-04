Fallen Heroes Ministry to honor local veterans

HICKORY — The Fallen Heroes Ministry of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church is seeking the community's help for operation “Wreaths Across America."

On Dec. 19, a ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and then participants will be laying wreaths on all veterans' graves at Woodlawn Cemetery. If you want to come and help that day, be at Woodlawn by 10:30 a.m.

If you would like to donate to help buy a wreath for a veteran there are two ways to do that. Go to srbconline.net, click menu, click give online and from the drop down box select Fallen Heroes Ministry. The wreaths are $15. If you want to write a check send that to Sandy Ridge Baptist Church and in the memo section you can use WAA. The address for the church is 3702 16th St. NE Hickory NC 28601. All donations need to be to the church or made online by Friday, Nov. 20.

There are more than 400 veterans buried at Woodlawn and that does not include the ones in the mausoleum. Organizers are looking for a great turnout on Dec. 19 to show that the community remembers the sacrifice and the service.

For more information on the wreaths and how they are made and what each of the 10 pieces mean, go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.